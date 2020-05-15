1  of  4
Coronavirus headlines: May 15, 2020
When and where to watch Ohio Air National Guard flyovers Friday

by: Talia Naquin

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for a previous flyover by the U.S. Air Force.

(WJW) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 179th Airlift Wing will conduct a series of flybys across the state of Ohio Friday.

They are saluting healthcare workers, first responders, military members, and other essential workers.

Here’s the schedule:

  • Ontario: 11:02
  • Mansfield: 11:03
  • Lexington: 11:04
  • Bellville: 11:05
  • Mount Vernon: 11:10
  • Marion: 11:19
  • Bucyrus: 11:22
  • Cleveland: 11:43
  • Akron: 11:52
  • Canton: 11:58
  • Massillon: 11:59
  • New Philadelphia: 12:05
  • Zanesville: 12:17
  • Lancaster: 12:26
  • Newark: 12:32
  • Ashland: 12:46
  • Shelby: 12:51

*All times are approximate

