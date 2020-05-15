When and where to watch Ohio Air National Guard flyovers Friday

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for a previous flyover by the U.S. Air Force.
(WJW) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 179th Airlift Wing will conduct a series of flybys across the state of Ohio Friday.
They are saluting healthcare workers, first responders, military members, and other essential workers.
Here’s the schedule:
- Ontario: 11:02
- Mansfield: 11:03
- Lexington: 11:04
- Bellville: 11:05
- Mount Vernon: 11:10
- Marion: 11:19
- Bucyrus: 11:22
- Cleveland: 11:43
- Akron: 11:52
- Canton: 11:58
- Massillon: 11:59
- New Philadelphia: 12:05
- Zanesville: 12:17
- Lancaster: 12:26
- Newark: 12:32
- Ashland: 12:46
- Shelby: 12:51
*All times are approximate
