When and where to watch Ohio Air National Guard flyovers Friday

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for a previous flyover by the U.S. Air Force.

(WJW) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 179th Airlift Wing will conduct a series of flybys across the state of Ohio Friday.

They are saluting healthcare workers, first responders, military members, and other essential workers.

Here’s the schedule:

Ontario: 11:02

Mansfield: 11:03

Lexington: 11:04

Bellville: 11:05

Mount Vernon: 11:10

Marion: 11:19

Bucyrus: 11:22

Cleveland: 11:43

Akron: 11:52

Canton: 11:58

Massillon: 11:59

New Philadelphia: 12:05

Zanesville: 12:17

Lancaster: 12:26

Newark: 12:32

Ashland: 12:46

Shelby: 12:51

*All times are approximate

