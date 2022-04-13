CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a driver explain why he took his eyes off the road and crashed into a truck out with a highway work crew.

The video comes from a crash investigation done last week by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A car plowed into a truck out on I-480 for pothole patching.

The patrol video shows the driver of the car was brutally honest. The patrol says the driver of the car admitted he looked down at his phone just before barreling into the truck.

The driver can be heard saying, “I was checking directions to see how far I was. I really didn’t notice that they were stopped in the second lane. I was checking how far I was from home and it really just happened so fast.”

The I-Team has shown you before that the numbers keep going up. More people cited for distracted driving and more crashes caused by that.

We’ve found the highway patrol has analyzed when and where distracted drivers get cited or they crash.

The time of day with the highest number of these crashes is 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The worst day of the week for that is Friday.

Over the last two years, we noticed that July is the month with the highest number of these crashes.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago told us, “Having that information is showing us trends.”

Sgt. Santiago spoke to us in front of a trooper’s car hit by a distracted driver.

The patrol now uses all of those statistics to figure out the best ways to move troopers around to target distracted driving and crack down.

Santiago said, “Identify those areas and those times when we can be more effective, where we should be putting troopers and how they can be more impactful.”

We’ve also shown you before that troopers have a significant number of distracted driving cases that involve cell phones.

Again, that played a role in the crash on I-480 with the truck for the pothole crew.

The driver questioned by the Highway Patrol did get cited for that crash.

Records show Cuyahoga County leads the state in these cases.

So, a distracted driver may be next to you on the roads more often than you think.

The Patrol says troopers have seen a drop in the number of fatal and serious injury crashes tied to distracted driving, but it is still a “secondary” offense. That means, a trooper or police officer can only pull you over for distracted driving if you’re also committing some other traffic violation such as speeding.