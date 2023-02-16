WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – Willoughby residents will have a new option for groceries soon.

ALDI is opening a new store at 37100 Euclid Ave.

The new store opens Thursday, March 2, at 8:30 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 100 customers on opening day will receive a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

The cult-favorite ALDI has groceries at competitive prices and a weekly lineup of limited-time ALDI finds.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Corey Stucker, Hinckley regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served this community for more than 13 years and are excited to continue to offer Willoughby residents an affordable way of shopping.”