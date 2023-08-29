AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Officials in Avon Lake are notifying the public that an unusual odor has been traced back to a chemical company located on Moore Road.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Avon Lake Fire Department, officials determined the cause of the odor reported throughout the community came from Lubrizol Advanced Materials.

Officials explain in the post, that the company had a gasket leak which caused a vapor, identified as ethyl acetate, to be released into the air.

Officials said the product has an “extremely low odor threshold. This means a small amount will create an odor.” According to the post, “the level of release was not significant enough to create any health hazard.”

According to the American Chemical Society, ethyl acetate is a widely used solvent, especially used for paints, varnishes, lacquers, cleaning mixtures, and perfumes. The colorless liquid reportedly has a fruity odor.

The gasket has since been repaired, which will allow the odor to dissipate.