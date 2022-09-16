(WJW) — This Sunday, Sept. 18, is National Cheeseburger Day. Where do you go when you’re hankering for this classic American comfort food?

TOP Data used GPS tracking data from the largest burger chains and a small survey to serve up an answer for all 50 states.

Its Best Burger Chain Ranking for September shows Steak ‘n Shake is the most popular burger chain in America. It ranks No. 1 in Ohio and six other states.

The four other popular chains in the Buckeye State were found to be Smashburger (which isn’t in Northeast Ohio), McDonald’s, Burger King and Five Guys.

Nationwide, Five Guys was the second-most popular chain. It’s No. 1 in eight states. McDonald’s came in third. It topped the list in six states.

TOP Data’s analysis showed the total number of visits to 12 major burger chains increased more than 10% compared to last year — “a positive sign for the industry as a whole,” according to the report.

Of those chains, Sonic and In-N-Out have grown the most this year, while Wendy’s and Burger King have shrunk, according to TOP Data.