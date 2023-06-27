CLEVELAND (WJW) – Do you smell something burning outside? You’re not imagining it.

As FOX 8 meteorologists are reporting, satellites show a thick layer of smoke from the Canada wildfires moving into the area from the Great Lakes Tuesday night.

Thus, a smoky smell is permeating the air across Northeast Ohio.

We could even smell smoke from the parking lot at FOX 8 studios.

Local fire departments are also addressing this. In a Facebook post, the Willoughby Fire Department said Lake County is dealing with an odor of smoke and a haze across the area. Officials say multiple fire departments are investigating.

Also in Lake County, Leroy Township firefighters reported the smell of burning plastic outside.

An air quality alert has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties from at midnight Tuesday night through midnight Wednesday. Affected counties include Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.