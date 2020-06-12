What’s open? Cleveland attractions reopening after coronavirus shutdown

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Most of Ohio’s businesses are able to reopen after they were forced to close in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus. While most large events have been canceled, there are still lots of activities in the Cleveland area to keep you entertained this summer.

More summer cancellations and closures here

Here’s a look at what is open or plans to open soon:

The house in Tremont from the classic Christmas movie reopened its museum on May 14 and restarted tours June 11. Masks are required inside all of the Christmas Story-affiliated buildings.

(Photo: Darcie Loreno/FOX 8 News)

The Cleveland Botanical Garden reopened the outdoor gardens on June 10. Advanced timed tickets are required. Face coverings must be worn inside buildings, in restrooms and outdoors where social distancing is difficult.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Botanical Garden)

After the popular drive-thru fundraiser, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will reopen on June 17 with limited capacity, required reservations and frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces. Some indoor areas will be closed.

(FOX 8 photo)

It’s still free to get into the Cleveland Museum of Art, but timed tickets are required and you can get them online. Safety measures include enhanced daily cleaning, antibacterial solution stations throughout the museum, reduced capacity, promoting social distancing and mandating face coverings.

(FOX 8 file photo)

CMNH will be back on July 1. All guests will be asked to submit to temperature checks via thermal scanners. Visitors over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks. There is also a single-direction flow through the museum.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Museum of Natural History)

The Great Lakes Science Center will start its reopening on June 17 with a special member access to Body Worlds Rx. It will be open to the general public on June 19. The rest of the museum reopens on July 1. Tickets must be bought in advance. Guests 3 years and older are required to wear face coverings and will have their temperatures checked at entry.

(Photo: Greg Lockhart/FOX 8)

The Rock Hall rocks again starting June 15. Advanced tickets are required and must be purchased online. Safety precautions include daily continuous cleaning, hand sanitizing stations throughout the museum, temperature checks at entry and limited capacity. Staff and guests are required to wear masks indoors.

(Photo: Greg Lockhart/FOX 8)

Topgolf in Independence opened back up on June 1. There are dividers in between bays and equipment is disinfected in between groups. Employees are required to wear masks.