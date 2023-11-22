(WJW) – For many of us, holiday traditions include what we put on the table.

Everyone has their favorite Thanksgiving side dishes that are a staple on the holiday table.

From green bean casserole to stuffing, Pillsbury worked to determine the signature dishes state by state.

They based it on the top searched Thanksgiving recipes on Pillsbury’s site.

According to Pillsbury, that makes Ohio’s favorite side dish is apple-walnut salad.

A look at the national list shows 20 states opted for sweet treats.

Here’s a new one. Hawaii’s top Thanksgiving side dish, according to Pillsbury, is Pumpkin Spice Cheerios Cereal Bars.