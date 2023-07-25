CLEVELAND (WJW) – Will they stay or will they go?!

After losing the team in 1999, Browns fans and local leaders paid close attention to every word from the team’s owners and are reacting to their latest statements.

On Monday, Jimmy and Dee Haslam were asked if they are keeping the team in Cleveland on the lakefront and Jimmy responded, “The only thing Dee and I would say for sure is we’re not leaving Northeast Ohio, OK? That’s for sure.”

“I think it’s premature to say that we’re really focused on staying downtown on the lakefront, but I can’t predict what’s going to happen because it’s really complex,” added Dee Haslam.

The stadium, which was built by the city, is in need of costly repairs and the team’s lease is up in just five years.

A capital repair audit found that the stadium needs $35 million in repairs and renovations.

Additionally, the Haslams want a proposed $62 million “land bridge” over the Shoreway, over the railroad tracks, linking downtown to the stadium, lake and other attractions.

“We think it’s really critical for the community,” said Dee. “I think the connection bridge needs to happen.”

State lawmakers recently nixed the bridge from the state budget.

On Tuesday, Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne said it isn’t over yet. He said he remains confident that they’ll secure the funds for the land bridge.

He says similar projects were approved in Cincinnati and Columbus and it’s Cleveland’s time.

“There are times when you’ve got to take a few trips to meet with our partners in Columbus and we’re going to do that. We’re committed to that,” said Ronayne. “There’s another opportunity this fall and the capital budget coming up next year.”

The land bridge is vital to a growing city, he says, and especially when Lake Erie is such a tremendous resource.

“Lake Erie is unquestionably Ohio’s greatest treasure. We sit on 90% of the North American freshwater supply with the Great Lakes. I do think the governor’s office has figured out that this is a really big part of our future,” said Ronayne. “We’re going to connect a city that’s been so disconnected from its lake for so long.”

He believes the city will also keep the Browns Stadium right where it is currently located on Alfred Lerner Way.

Although it’s premature to discuss funding and the breakdown of who will pay for what, the Haslams, county, city and state leaders are in frequent discussions on the matter.

Even the Haslams have said their “preference” is the lakefront.

“Everything I’ve heard from the team is that they’re committed to Cleveland and they’re committed to the downtown location,” said Ronayne. “The Browns are talking about doubling down on investments on the harbor front so we want to see the infrastructure support people getting there — making sure we keep our asset base here in Cleveland.”