CLEVELAND (WJW) – When the Cleveland Guardians take the field for their home opener against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, the game will be the same but a lot will have changed from last year.

The biggest change will be the name change. Along with that has come changes in signage around Progressive Field and branding with new logos. That has also created all new merchandising.

“The long-awaited item this year has been the replica jersey, so we launched these on Monday. This is the first time the fans have been able to get the Guardians jersey with the guardian’s script on it,” said Kristin Jufko, the Guardians Director of Merchandising.

Jufko says ball caps have also become popular with a fastball and a ‘diamond c’ logo, the interest driven by the caps that are worn on the field.

The team will also have new promotional giveaway items, including a 1948 Larry Doby jersey and bobbleheads of current players.

June 11 – Aaron Civale Bobblehead , courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse (12,500 fans)

courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse (12,500 fans) June 25 – Shane Bieber Jersey, courtesy of Sherwin-Williams (12,500 fans)

July 2 – Larry Doby 1948 Jersey, courtesy of Discount Drug Mart (15,000 fans)

courtesy of Discount Drug Mart (15,000 fans) July 16 – José Ramírez Bobblehead, courtesy of Dollar Bank (15,000 fans)

courtesy of Dollar Bank (15,000 fans) August 6 – Myles Straw Jersey, courtesy of Medical Mutual (12,500 fans)

courtesy of Medical Mutual (12,500 fans) September 3 – Franmil Reyes Bobblehead, courtesy of Progressive (12,500 fans)

There will be a number of new food offerings from vendors inside the ballpark, including a Wisconsin brat burger, a footlong chili dog, a mac & cheese bowl and an interesting new combo inside a large cone.

“My favorite is definitely a take on the ice cream cone but it’s filled with mac and cheese and Montgomery pork and BBQ sauce and a little bit of coleslaw. I think it’s a great way to walk around the ball park and a cone in the other hand,” said Vishu Nath, the Guardians executive chef.

Also new for the 2022 season will be several ticket offers.

New Ticket Offers

Family Value Pack

With the purchase of a Family Value Pack, Guardians fans will receive four tickets and $40 of loaded value to use on merchandise and/or concessions – all for $80. Families who need more than four tickets can add up to four additional tickets for $20 each with each additional ticket including $10 of loaded value.

Home Plate High Tops

Located at the top of Section 157, the Home Plate High Tops offer views of the field in an exclusive standing room only environment. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Military Ticket Offer

New for 2022, the Guardians are offering ticket discounts for those who serve. Current and former military personnel get exclusive pricing on home games at GOVX.com.

At the gates, the team will also return to a pre-COVID policy in which fans were permitted to bring small bags into the ballpark.

The team has new community programs and partners, including Davy Tree, which is helping sponsor a ‘swing for the trees” program in which the Guardians will plant a new tree for every homerun hit.

Although they are no longer using the name ‘Indians’ for the team, the Guardians announced on Wednesday that they have partnered with the American Indians College Fund to create the ‘Cleveland Guardians Inspires’ endowment fund, created to support Native American high school students.