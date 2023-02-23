Editor’s Note: Monopoly launches a Cleveland-themed game.

North Olmsted, Ohio (WJW) – There are a few new companies coming to Great Northern Mall.

Here are some updates this week sent in a press release.

Coming Soon: YiHi Japan

YiHi Japan will be new to the food court and will have fast-casual Japanese cuisine.

YiHi Japan is set to open in the spring.

Newly Expanded: VTrendz

Locally owned VTrendz recently cut the ribbon at its relocated and expanded location – a 3,700-square-foot store in the Macy’s wing across from Box Lunch.

VTrendz carries bohemian merchandise, including apparel and accessories.

Now Open: Urban Legends

Locally owned Urban Legends cut the ribbon this week on a new location next to Earthbound Trading Company.

The store features brand-name men’s streetwear.

Now Open: Jewelry Land

Jewelry Land has 1,000 square feet of fashion jewelry. They also do custom pieces and jewelry repair.

You can check out the mall’s full directory here.



