North Olmsted, Ohio (WJW) – There are a few new companies coming to Great Northern Mall.
Here are some updates this week sent in a press release.
Coming Soon: YiHi Japan
YiHi Japan will be new to the food court and will have fast-casual Japanese cuisine.
YiHi Japan is set to open in the spring.
Newly Expanded: VTrendz
Locally owned VTrendz recently cut the ribbon at its relocated and expanded location – a 3,700-square-foot store in the Macy’s wing across from Box Lunch.
VTrendz carries bohemian merchandise, including apparel and accessories.
Now Open: Urban Legends
Locally owned Urban Legends cut the ribbon this week on a new location next to Earthbound Trading Company.
The store features brand-name men’s streetwear.
Now Open: Jewelry Land
Jewelry Land has 1,000 square feet of fashion jewelry. They also do custom pieces and jewelry repair.
