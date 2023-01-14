**Related Video Above: How to get a FREE ticket to annual Cleveland Orchestra MLK Jr. Celebration Concert.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — MLK Day is a time for Americans to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and reflect on his leadership in the Civil Rights Movement. Falling on the third Monday in the month of January, it takes place Jan. 16 in 2023.

It’s the only federal holiday that is also designated by Congress as a National Day of Service – a “day on, not a day off,” according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Some business celebrate by hosting special events, while others are closed in observance of the holiday. See who’s closed in the list below:

The United States Postal Service is closed on Monday, Jan. 16.

It’s not required for banks to close on federal holidays, including MLK Day, but most of them do. Check with your bank before visiting your local branch. Online banking and ATMs are most likely available during the holiday.

Schools in Northeast Ohio observe all 2023 federal and state holidays for the United States, including MLK Day.

The Cleveland Public Library is closed in observance of the holiday. The Cuyahoga County Public Library is open.

The stock market is closed on Monday, Jan. 16. Bond traders will get the day off, too, according to Nasdaq.