SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point on Wednesday morning recommended an alternate route to get into the park.

Visitors taking Cedar Point Drive to the main toll plaza may be delayed by a water main break on the Cedar Point Causeway, according to the park’s Wednesday morning tweet.

Visitors can take Cedar Point Road from U.S. Route 6 as an alternate route into the park, according to the tweet. Here’s where to turn:

The park is open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday, and the Cedar Point Shores water park is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.