What your dreams are telling you: Cleveland psychic analyzes what happens when we sleep

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cindy Summer is a trained psychic medium who specializes in dream interpretation, energy work and spirit removal.

We asked her what our dreams are trying to tell us.

Cindy analyzed Stefani Schaefer’s dreams and dreams from viewers on FOX 8 Extra Thursday.

Cindy also offers Spirited Wine Tours.

It’s billed as a night “beyond the ordinary.”

It’s a tour through Geneva wineries along with a psychic reading.

More information on the tours here.

Click here for more on Cindy Summer.

Cindy Summer dream interpretations on FOX 8 Extra

