What you need to qualify for rental assistance in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Starting Wednesday, July 1, people can begin applying for a rental assistance program in Cuyahoga County.

It is for Cleveland and Cuyahoga County residents who are struggling to make payments because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The program is through CHN Housing Partners and EDEN, Inc. with funding from the city and the county.

$18.6 million will be used to help people who are struggling.

“More than ever, in this pandemic, home is everyone’s refuge,” said Kevin Nowak, executive director of CHN Housing Partners. “We are grateful to Mayor Jackson and Executive Budish for making this lifeline available for those facing financial hardships due to COVID-19 so they can remain in their homes.”

Here is what you’ll need:

Identification

Proof of income

Proof of Hardship verification

There are income limits as well that you’ll need to check.

To take a look at the document requirements and the application, visit this website or call 1-833-377-RENT (7368).

