What you need to know for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) - Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home go on sale Thursday, February 20 at 6 a.m.

The number to call is 1-800-834-5786.

You can also buy tickets on FOX8.com that morning.

Each ticket costs $100.

A ticket puts you in the raffle for the home and other prizes.

The finishing touches are being put on this year's home in Falls Glen in Olmsted Falls.

It is a 3,000 square foot home with a french modern design with a value of $500,000.

In 2019, viewers helped raise $2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Our goal is $2 million this year as well.

