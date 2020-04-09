What you need to know before Greater Cleveland Food Bank distribution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The next food distribution for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is being held Thursday, April 9.

It will be a drive-thru distribution held in the City of Cleveland Muni Lot from 2 to 6 p.m.

The big change for this giveaway is that people need to pre-register.

You can register here.

After you register, you’ll receive a number that you will use to check-in when you go to the food distribution.

If you need help with the registration process, you can call (216)738-2067.

They also require people to empty the trunks of their vehicles before attending the event.

TRAFFIC

Traffic coming from the east (on Rt 2 or I-90 westbound) follow Rt 2 and use the S. Marginal Exit 106 to get to the Muni Lot

Traffic from the south I-71 and I-90 east travel to East 55 th exit 175, where they will make a right and another immediate right onto the S. Marginal

exit 175, where they will make a right and another immediate right onto the S. Marginal All other traffic should start at E.55 and S. Marginal and travel west on the S. Marginal to the Muni Lot

If you need food assistance and are unable to attend, call (216)738-2067.

The organization said last week’s drive-thru distribution at the Cleveland Muni lot served more than 2,700 families.

The Food Bank is also making deliveries to the homebound, prioritizing the elderly and disabled.