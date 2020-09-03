What you need to know about Gov. DeWine’s order requiring schools to report cases of COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine has released new details about his latest order requiring school districts to report all cases of COVID-19.

He said during his coronavirus press briefing that the order goes into effect Sept. 8.

“Really it’s encouraging three things, one, for parents to notify a school if their child tests positive for COVID-19. Two, our order will encourage a school to notify parents if there’s a positive case in their child’s school building and finally, the order will make the information about cases available to the public on our coronavirus website,” he said.

New information on the forthcoming K-12 school reporting order being issued today:



➡Beginning September 8, parents or guardians and school staff should notify their school within 24 hours of receiving a positive test or a clinical diagnosis. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 3, 2020

Districts must report the cases to their local health department, who will then share that information with the state. On Thursdays of each week, the latest numbers will be available on the coronavirus website and will be categorized by schools.

“As I have said before, just because a school may have positive cases among its students or staff, that does not mean the school did anything wrong. Schools can’t control what happens out in the community where someone may have contracted the virus,” he said.

Gov. DeWine also announced that FEMA is donating 9 million masks to Ohio in the next few weeks. 4 million of those will be distributed to schools across the state, which includes public, private, parochial schools and career centers.

