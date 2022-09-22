CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb offered Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey a friendly wager ahead of the Browns‘ Thursday home game against the Steelers.

Bibb on Twitter offered up some Cleveland-made popcorn, Campbell’s Sweets Factory, for Gainey to munch if the Steelers lost:

Hey Mayor @gainey_ed let’s make a wager on @Browns v. @steelers game tonight. I’m willing to put @campbellssweets on the line. What you got?

#GoBrowns

Gainey took the bet and proposed Bibb wear a Steelers jersey while eating some Steel City popcorn:

Hey Mayor @JustinMBibb, I’ll take that bet, and I really can’t wait to see you eating some @Pittsburgh Popcorn — I’ll make sure you have a @Steelers jersey to do it in too.

Here We Go Steelers, #HereWeGo

Let’s Go Get It!

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium. Tailgating began at noon.

If you’re going, get the latest details on downtown parking and traffic restrictions.

Also be sure to bring a jacket. Fall is here. Get the gameday forecast here.