CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Wait! Before you throw that losing Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket in the trash — take it to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium.

There you can cash it in for 20% off an adult or child ticket.

“We’re all about conservation and this is one way to upcycle,” jokes Greater Cleveland Aquarium GM Stephanie White in a press release.

Have more than one losing-ticket? Even better! You can cash in multiple non-winning tickets towards a group discount.

The offer is good through September 3 – September 17, 2023, and organizers say that’s the perfect time to explore the aquarium.

“Generally, we’re a little less busy in the fall, so it’s the perfect time to leisurely explore salt- and freshwater habitats and learn why lookdown fish school, what makes poison dart frogs toxic, or how nurse sharks breathe without moving,” said Aquarium Education Director Erin Carpenter.

To get the discount, you must present the losing lottery ticket in-person between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. prior to purchasing same-day admission tickets.