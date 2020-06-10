What will be different this summer at Ohio fairs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Although many county fairs have canceled their events this summer, the ones that remain have new safety guidelines in place to operate.

You’ll still see rides, livestock competitions, and food vendors.

The guidelines require judges to wear masks for all competitions.

A lot of the safety measures will rely on people to follow the rules and would likely be challenging to enforce, such as only family members can sit together at competitions and they must be distanced 6 feet from other families.

No events can seat more than 2,500 people, and the rules ask for people to sit 6 feet apart but asks families to sit together.

The rules say that no fair goers should shake hands or high five.

Fairs are asked to add sanitation stations in addition to the bathrooms.

Food vendors must follow the same guidelines as restaurants, which eliminate self-serve areas and has requirements for social distancing in seated areas and in line.

For a fair to have amusement rides, it must follow all orders from the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

