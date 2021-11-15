What we know one month after kidnapping of NE Ohio missionaries in Haiti

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tuesday marks one month since 17 people affiliated with a Northeast Ohio missionary group were kidnapped in Haiti.

“I just don’t want this to go by the wayside. I don’t want people to forget about this. We have 16 Americans and one Canadian being held hostage in Haiti,” said State Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus.

Stoltzfus called on congressional leaders to take action.

“I am urging them to act, do whatever is necessary to bring these missionaries home,” said Stoltzfus.

Meanwhile, Stoltzfus said he filed House Resolution 147, which asked for diplomacy to obtain the release of the six men, six women and five children.

The hostages are affiliated with Christian Aid Ministries, based in Millersburg in Holmes County.

Monday, the organization issued a statement saying “Many people, including CAM management and government authorities, are working diligently to bring our loved ones home safely.”

In one of the updates posted last week, the organization stated that one of their workers at the headquarters in Millersburg is being held hostage in Haiti.

Stoltzfus also called on the public to contact their representatives in Washington.