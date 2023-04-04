CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – All schools in the West Geauga Local School District were closed Tuesday out of an “abundance of caution” following a rumored threat on social media.

According to Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young, the department is investigating a threat that targeted the high school.

This comes after an 18-year-old student was arrested Monday for bringing a gun to school.

Students at the high school were dismissed yesterday and police kept an elevated presence at all West Geauga Local Schools.

The district superintendent says there were no threats made against any of the buildings, although the West Geauga Middle School was placed on “shelter in place” status as a precaution.

According to police, the social media threat is believed to be separate from Monday’s incident.