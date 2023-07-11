CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police say a bull found roaming the city Monday night may be sent to an animal sanctuary if no one claims the animal.

The animal first reported as a cow, but now identified as a bull named “Punchy,” according to a police report, was first spotted at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday trotting along E. 123rd Street and Superior Avenue.

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Officers say in a report, that after they arrived on the scene, the bull fled southbound on E. 124th Street leading police on an unusual chase.

Thankfully, one of the responding officers has experienced tangling with this kind of thing.

According to the report, the officer previously raised livestock including multiple sheep, goats, chickens, and one peacock. So, why not bull wrangling?

According to the report, the officer used his knowledge to help locate the animal based on where he believed it would be “bedding down.” Sure enough, police found the bull in a wooded area of an empty field. Officers then closed a fence “effectively sealing the animal in the backyard.”

Once horse-mounted members of the Cleveland Division of Police arrived on the scene, the bull was encouraged into the back of a horse trailer and taken to the mounted police barn.

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Police are asking the owner or anyone who may know about the animal, to call 216-621-1234.