CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WJW) – Classes are resuming as normal on Monday, after a threat to Northwest High School in Canal Fulton.

Canal Fulton police said the department received a report from a student about threats being made by another student.

Police found the student they call a “possible suspect” at the high school. They have not been identified or charged at this time.

Additional officers will remain at the school out of an abundance of caution, police say.

Police say more information is forthcoming.