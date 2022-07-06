AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Officers involved in the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker on June 27th are in the process of individually being questioned by investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The City of Akron has previously revealed that eight officers were directly involved in the shooting during which dozens of rounds were fired at Walker as he fled from police.

The incident began as an Akron officer attempted to stop Walker for a traffic violation during which Walker did not stop.

The officer reported a shot was fired from Walker’s car during the pursuit.

When it ended, body-worn cameras from the eight officers and five others who were at the scene but did not fire their weapons show Walker exiting his still-moving car from the passenger side wearing a ski mask.

The city says the officers reported Walker made a threatening move before they discharged their weapons.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s office reports Walker had at least 60 wounds, although they still have not calculated how many of the wounds are entrance and how many are exit wounds.

The president of the Akron police union says all the officers are fully cooperating with the BCI investigation.

Each of them is represented by their own individual attorney to avoid the suspicion that they are consulting with one another to match their stories.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett on Sunday said all the officers involved were immediately separated at the scene and each gave the same explanation for their decision to use deadly force.

“Each officer, independent of each other related that they felt Mr. Walker had turned and was motioning and moving into a firing position,” said Mylett.

The city has also revealed that each of the officers involved is young. Most have only been on the job for two-and-a-half years. One of them has only been with the department for a year-and-a-half.

None of the officers has any disciplinary measures, substantiated complaints or previous fatal shootings on their previous record.

With the BCI as an independent investigative body, this is the first time any Akron officers involved in a use of deadly force incident have had to answer to BCI investigators.

The city is also separately investigating internally with its office of professional standards and accountability and the police department’s internal affairs unit.

“They have got to be ready to explain why they did what they did, they need to be able to articulate what specific threats they were facing and that goes for every round that goes down the barrel of their gun and they need to be held to account,” said Mylett on Sunday.