GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Garfield Heights police officers were involved in a shooting on Tuesday.

It happened Tuesday afternoon along Hathaway Road, according to a Tuesday social media post.

Officers were called to the scene to conduct a wellness check for a man who was potentially suicidal, according to the post. While officers were on-scene, multiple shots were fired.

It’s currently being investigated as an officer-involved shooting.

“We will continue to provide information as it becomes available,” reads the post from police.