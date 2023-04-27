(WJW) — Jerry Springer, the legendary talk show host and former mayor and news anchor has died at the age of 79 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to NBC.

Springer passed away peacefully at his home in Chicago Thursday, according to a statement from his family shared with multiple outlets.

A post on the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Facebook page says, “We’re saddened to hear that talk show host and politician, Jerry Springer, has passed away at the age of 79, from #pancreaticcancer. 💜”

The post goes on to explain that because pancreatic cancer does not have a standard early detection method and sometimes only vague symptoms, it is often diagnosed too late.

For those impacted by pancreatic cancer, you can contact PanCAN Patient Services for free, personalized resources and information at pancan.org.

Springer died after a brief illness, the family’s statement added. A family spokesperson told TMZ that Springer had been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.