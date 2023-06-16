CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland has announced the launch of its 2023 Community Choice Electricity Aggregation program.

The City of Cleveland announced Friday in a press release that Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council electric aggregation program (SOPEC) would save Cleveland residents money on electricity.

“Through our group buying power with selected aggregator SOPEC, the city administration was able to secure a very competitive, default ‘opt-out,’ one-year fixed rate of 6.302 cents/kWh for the electricity supply from AEP Energy, backed by 100% Green-e certified Renewable Energy Credits (RECs).This price will save the average residential electricity account approximately $200 over the next year, compared to the Illuminating Company’s default electricity supply rates (12.4 cent/kWh),” the city wrote in a press release.

Opt-out letters will start arriving in mailboxes Tuesday. The deadline to opt out has not yet be released.

The program starts in August 2023.

The city ended its relationship with NOPEC last year.