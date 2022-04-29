(WJW) – Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day will be in July this year.

Amazon Prime Day is the company’s annual shopping holiday that offers big discounts on thousands of products to Prime members.

While the date or dates have not been released, it’s likely Prime Day will fall after the July 4th holiday and in time for back-to-school shopping.

Prime Day started eight years ago and has been so successful, other big companies like Walmart and Target, have offered their own online deals to compete.

You do have to be a Prime member to get the deals.

This year Amazon increased the price of a Prime membership to $139 a year, up from $119.

Click here for information from Amazon on Prime benefits.