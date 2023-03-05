Video above shows the shocking moment the train derailed in Springfield Township Saturday

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Clark County officials have released the initial report on the materials carried by a Norfolk Southern train that derailed in Springfield Township on Saturday.

Approximately 20 of 212 cars derailed, including four tankers that officials say were carrying “non-hazardous materials” just before 5 p.m. near Ohio 41 and Gateway Boulevard.

Two tankers contained residual amounts of Diesel Exhaust Fluid and the other two tankers contained residual amounts of Polyacrylamide Water Solution, which are two “common industrial products shipped via railroad,” according to a Facebook post from county officials.

The Springfield Township Fire Department responded to the scene and out of an abundance of caution, immediately deployed the Clark County Hazmat team to investigate the scope of the incident.

“There is no indication of any injuries or risk to public health at this time” the post says. “A crew from the owner/operator of the railway Norfolk Southern, the Clark County Hazmat team and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency each independently examined the crash site and verified there was no evidence of spillage at the site.”

The Ohio EPA says the derailment was not in an area with a protected water source. Because of this, the agency says there is no risk to public water systems or private wells at this time.

The shelter-in-place alert issued on Saturday for anyone living within 1,000 feet of the derailment has been lifted. Ohio Edison is also working to restore power to more than 1,500 residents in Clark County.

Ohio 41 is expected to remain closed until further notice.

The Ohio EPA will be in Springfield Township on Sunday to oversee cleanup of the site. Security is posted in the area near the site that is still active at this time.

A press conference is expected to be held tomorrow at the Clark County Fairgrounds Youth Building, 4401 South Charleston Pike in Springfield at a time to be determined.