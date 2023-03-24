PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — This weekend marks the 55th season that the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton will open its gates.

Beginning on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can once again drive through the park to see up close zebras, bison, llamas, alpacas, elk, exotic cattle and emus. Hint: Be sure to bring wet wipes…

To celebrate opening day, general admission tickets are $16.95—a savings of up to $13 per person—that can be used anytime during the 2023 season.

Tickets at the promotional price can only be purchased here and are available through March 28.

“Early spring is a great time to visit the park because most of our animals are totally unbothered by the chilly-to-mild weather,” said park director Kelsey Keller. “You may even be lucky enough to witness the birth of a deer or alpaca!”

The park says its warm-weather animals, such as giraffe and antelope, will probably not be out unless the air temperature is above 60 degrees.

A Walk-Thru Safari, opening mid-May, features gibbons, lemurs, kangaroos, warthogs, parrots, camel rides and a chance to feed the animals.

The park is open daily. Click here for more information.