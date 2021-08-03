What to know about the special primary election for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the special Congressional primary election.

This election will decide one Democratic and one Republican candidate to appear on the November ballot to fill the vacant seat in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District. It was previously held by Marcia Fudge who is now the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Biden administration.

The 11th Congressional District encompasses parts of Cuyahoga and Summit counties. Check the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections and the Summit County Board of Elections websites to find out if you are eligible to vote in this primary and to locate your polling place.

Those voting by mail who did not already take their completed ballot to post office must deliver it in-person to the board of elections by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Democratic candidates:

Martin Alexander : Alexander is an attorney. He attended Harvard Law School and New York University.

: Alexander is an attorney. He attended Harvard Law School and New York University. John E. Barnes Jr. : Barnes was a member of the Ohio House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002 and 2011 to 2018. He’s a native of Cleveland and has his master’s from Case Western Reserve University.

: Barnes was a member of the Ohio House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002 and 2011 to 2018. He’s a native of Cleveland and has his master’s from Case Western Reserve University. James Jerome Bell : Bell was the CEO of the Bell Foundation for Social Change, the community engagement manager at Dream Team Realty and is the founder of the Black Renaissance Men Initiative.

: Bell was the CEO of the Bell Foundation for Social Change, the community engagement manager at Dream Team Realty and is the founder of the Black Renaissance Men Initiative. Shontel Brown : Brown is the chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party and a member of Cuyahoga County Council. Previously, she served on Warrensville Heights City Council.

: Brown is the chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party and a member of Cuyahoga County Council. Previously, she served on Warrensville Heights City Council. Seth J. Corey : Corey is a pediatric oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic. He graduated from Yale College, and got his medical degree and his master’s in public health from Tulane.

: Corey is a pediatric oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic. He graduated from Yale College, and got his medical degree and his master’s in public health from Tulane. Jeff Johnson : Johnson was a Ohio State Senator for nine years and a Cleveland City Councilmember for 14 years. He’s currently the administrator for Cleveland Housing Court.

: Johnson was a Ohio State Senator for nine years and a Cleveland City Councilmember for 14 years. He’s currently the administrator for Cleveland Housing Court. Will Knight : Knight has renovated houses as part of the family business. For the past three years, he’s been an advocate for his wrestling teammates in their lawsuit against the Ohio State University.

: Knight has renovated houses as part of the family business. For the past three years, he’s been an advocate for his wrestling teammates in their lawsuit against the Ohio State University. Pamela M. Pinkney : Pinkney is a preacher and activist. She ran for president. She also wrote a book called, “Choose Life! The Rev. Pamela M. Pinkney Butts Story.”

: Pinkney is a preacher and activist. She ran for president. She also wrote a book called, “Choose Life! The Rev. Pamela M. Pinkney Butts Story.” Isaac Powell : Powell is a frequent political candidate, with unsuccessful runs for Ohio House and Cuyahoga County Council.

: Powell is a frequent political candidate, with unsuccessful runs for Ohio House and Cuyahoga County Council. Lateek Shabazz : Shabazz says he wants to be an advocate for the poor and is in favor of increasing the minimum wage.

: Shabazz says he wants to be an advocate for the poor and is in favor of increasing the minimum wage. Tariq K. Shabazz : Shabazz enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2014. He has a degree from American Military university and a master’s in public policy from the American Public University System.

: Shabazz enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2014. He has a degree from American Military university and a master’s in public policy from the American Public University System. Shirley Smith : Smith served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 1999 to 2007 and the Ohio State Senate from 2007 to 2014. She attended Cleveland State University.

: Smith served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 1999 to 2007 and the Ohio State Senate from 2007 to 2014. She attended Cleveland State University. Nina Turner: Turner was an Ohio State Senate from 2008 to 2014. She ran for Ohio Secretary of State, but lost. She was the national co-chair of Bernie Sander’s presidential campaign in 2020 and was an associate professor at Cuyahoga Community College.

Republican candidates:

Laverne Gore: Gore is a community activist, the executive director of the Ohio Diversity Coalition and a frequent political candidate. She has master’s degrees from Cleveland State University and Northeast Ohio Medical University.

Gore is a community activist, the executive director of the Ohio Diversity Coalition and a frequent political candidate. She has master’s degrees from Cleveland State University and Northeast Ohio Medical University. Felicia Washington: Washington has previously run for office as a Democrat. She describes herself as a, “Jane of all trades.”