CLEVELAND (WJW)– The 2022 Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon is this weekend. Here’s a few things you need to know:
Events:
- Cleveland Marathon Health and Fitness Expo: Friday at noon to 7 p.m. at the Huntington Convention Center
- 5K and 10K: Friday at 7:30 a.m. at St. Clair Avenue at Mall B
- Marathon and half marathon: Sunday at 7 a.m. at St. Clair Avenue at Mall B
Course maps:
Road closures:
Best places to watch on Sunday:
- Public Square: Mile 0.6
- East 13th Street and Superior Avenue: Mile 1.2
- East 13th Street and Euclid Avenue: Mile 1.4
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Mile 3
- First Energy Stadium: Mile 3.2
- Superior Avenue and West 9th Street: Mile 4.2 and Mile 26
- Script Cleveland sign on Abbey Avenue: Mile 6.4
- Lincoln Park: Mile 7
- Detroit Avenue and West 38th Street: Mile 10
- Lakewood Park: Mile 16 and 20.8
- The Harp: Mile 11.25 and 25