CLEVELAND (WJW)– The 2022 Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon is this weekend. Here’s a few things you need to know:

Events:

  • Cleveland Marathon Health and Fitness Expo: Friday at noon to 7 p.m. at the Huntington Convention Center
  • 5K and 10K: Friday at 7:30 a.m. at St. Clair Avenue at Mall B
  • Marathon and half marathon: Sunday at 7 a.m. at St. Clair Avenue at Mall B

Course maps:

Road closures:

Best places to watch on Sunday:

  • Public Square: Mile 0.6
  • East 13th Street and Superior Avenue: Mile 1.2
  • East 13th Street and Euclid Avenue: Mile 1.4
  • Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Mile 3
  • First Energy Stadium: Mile 3.2
  • Superior Avenue and West 9th Street: Mile 4.2 and Mile 26
  • Script Cleveland sign on Abbey Avenue: Mile 6.4
  • Lincoln Park: Mile 7
  • Detroit Avenue and West 38th Street: Mile 10
  • Lakewood Park: Mile 16 and 20.8
  • The Harp: Mile 11.25 and 25