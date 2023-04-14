Editor’s Note: The video above is about deer culling in NE Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Dates have been approved for hunting and trapping season in Ohio.

The Ohio Wildlife Council approved the dates and deer bag limit changes this week, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Dates

Deer archery: Sept. 30, 2023-Feb. 4, 2024

Youth deer gun: Nov. 18-19, 2023

Deer gun: Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2023; Dec. 16-17, 2023

Deer muzzleloader: Jan. 6-9, 2024

What’s new this year

Bag limits will increase to three deer in Belmont, Gallia, Geauga, Harrison, Jefferson, and Monroe counties, and will decrease to two in Butler County. As in years past, only one antlered deer may be harvested, regardless of where or how it is taken.

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance

The Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) disease surveillance area in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties will again allow additional hunting opportunities to slow the spread of CWD.

In addition to the statewide hunting seasons, hunters in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties will have opportunities to participate in disease surveillance area seasons:

Deer archery season: Sept. 9, 2023-Feb. 4, 2024

Early gun season: Oct. 7-9, 2023

Turkey hunting

Fall turkey hunting will be available in 70 counties from Saturday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. The season bag limit is one bird of either sex. Spring 2024 wild turkey hunting season dates will be determined in the fall.

General hunting seasons

Proposed grouse season dates are from Friday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 26 with a daily limit of one bird. Season dates would be aligned for public and private land.

The proposal would allow grouse hunting in Adams, Athens, Belmont, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton, and Washington counties.



