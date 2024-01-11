(WJW) – The JN.1 variant is the most prominent COVID-19 variant in the world right now. That’s according to the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the JN.1 variant caused less than 5% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. in early November.

Now, CDC data indicates JN.1 is responsible for more than 60% of new COVID-19 cases.

What is JN.1?

JN.1 is an expert at evading immunity. Its parent variant called BA.2.86 carries about 30 mutations.

The JN.1 variant uses the most effective of those mutations to transmit more efficiently, Johns Hopkins reports.

What’s happening now with this variant?

The increase in the number of cases caused by JN.1 corresponds to an overall increase in COVID-19 cases.

The World Health Organization reported nearly 10,000 COVID-19 deaths in December and a 42% increase in hospital admissions worldwide.

“Although 10,000 deaths a month is far less than the peak of the pandemic, this level of preventable deaths is not acceptable,” the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

It was first detected in the U.S. in September 2023.

What are the symptoms?

It’s not known whether JN.1 causes different symptoms from other variants, according to the CDC.

Some emerging data suggests JN.1 may be causing more diarrhea than previous variants, Johns Hopkins reports.

The symptoms of JN.1 are similar to those caused by other COVID strains. Those symptoms include:

Sore throat

Congestion

Runny nose

Cough

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle aches

Fever or chills

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

According to the CDC, the type and severity of symptoms a person experiences usually depends more on a person’s underlying health and immunity rather than the variant which caused infection.

What’s next?

The CDC said the continued growth of JN.1 suggests that it is either more transmissible or better at evading our immune systems.

The CDC said COVID-19 activity is increasing, as it has done around the new year.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines are expected to increase protection against JN.1