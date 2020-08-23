What to expect at first presidential debate happening in Cleveland next month

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re learning more about how the first presidential debate happening in Cleveland next month will be organized.

According to the Commission on Presidential Debates, it will be held at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion at Case Western Reserve University on Sept. 29.

The 90 minute debate will start at 9:00 p.m. ET and will not include any commercial breaks. There will be six segments which last 15 minutes each.

“The topics for the six segments will be selected and announced by each moderator at least one week before each debate. This is the same format as was used 2012 and 2016.”

The commission is expected to release the name of the moderator in early September.

Here is the schedule for the other debates:

Vice presidential debate:

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Second presidential debate:

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami, FL

Third presidential debate:

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Belmont University, Nashville, TN

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: