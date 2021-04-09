What to expect at arraignment for Parma father accused of killing 5-year-old son

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Matthew Ponomarenko is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of aggravated murder and endangering children in the death of his 5-year-old son Friday morning.

Jax Ponomarenko was killed on March 25 inside their home on Russell Avenue near West 45th Street in Parma.

Jax Ponomarenko, 5-year-old boy killed in Parma on March 25, 2021

Prosecutors say the child was hit multiple times on his head and face.

Matthew Ponomarenko, 31, called 911 on March 25 and told a dispatcher he killed his son because he was “hearing voices.”

Parma father, Matthew Ponomarenko, charged in murder of 5-year-old son (Photo via Cuyahoga County Jail)

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court.

What we will likely learn is how Ponomarenko will plea in the case.

During an arraignment, a defendant is informed of charges and asked to enter a plea of not guilty, guilty, or no contest.

In Ponomarenko’s case, we’re likely to find out what further dates the court sets in the case.

He’s being held on a $5 million bond.

Ponomarenko would have to pay 10% of that to be released.

It’s possible that bond could be discussed again, as this is the first time Ponomarenko is appearing in court since his indictment.

The grand jury said there was evidence of “prior calculation” in the child’s death and said there was also evidence of “torture.”

A judge has previously said the death penalty is possible in the case, as is life without parole.

FOX8.com will bring coverage of the arraignment as it happens.