(WJW) — Actor Tim Allen, famous for his role as Tim “The Toolman” Taylor on the hit sitcom “Home Improvement,” is hinting at the potential for a spinoff of the beloved show.

While no official plans have been announced, Allen revealed that ideas have been discussed among the original cast members.

During a conversation with The Messenger, Allen shared his interactions with his former co-stars, mentioning that he frequently sees Richard Karn, who played Tim’s sidekick Al Borland. Additionally, he stays in touch with the actors who portrayed his on-screen children, Zachery Ty Bryan, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Taran Noah Smith.

FRONT ROW: DEBBE DUNNING;JONATHAN TAYLOR THOMAS;TARAN NOAH SMITH;ZACHERY TY BRYAN BACK ROW: RICHARD KARN;TIM ALLEN;PATRICIA RICHARDSON;EARL HINDMAN

TIM ALLEN;RICHARD KARN

JONATHAN TAYLOR THOMAS

TARAN NOAH SMITH

PAMELA ANDERSON

Offering a glimpse into his vision for the spinoff, Allen drew inspiration from the successful formula employed by “Fuller House,” the spinoff of the popular ’90s sitcom “Full House.” He mused about the possibility of “Home Improvement” focusing on the next generation, stating, “It’s funny, one of the conversations we’ve had recently is how weird it would be if ‘Home Improvement’ would be about the kids’ kids. Like if all of them had children, and I’m a grandparent. ‘Home Re-Improvement’ or something like that. It’s come up.”

This isn’t the first time Allen has expressed interest in bringing “Home Improvement” back to television screens. In 2018, he revealed his enthusiasm for reviving the show during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, stating that he was “very interested” in the idea.

Allen has said that the story of “Home Improvement” was not complete and that there was more to explore. “I never felt… that this was done. It never felt right. In the time off, we got real close, where we talked to everybody,” Allen shared in a 2018 interview with E! News.

“Home Improvement” originally aired on ABC for eight seasons, debuting in 1991.

