CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers organization says they expect integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level.

The statement comes after the Cavs’ President of Basketball Operations, Koby Altman, was arrested on Friday for driving impaired.

Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

On Tuesday, in court, attorneys representing the high-ranking Cavs officials pleaded not guilty on his behalf and a judge noted he was out on personal bond.

Cavs said in an updated statement, “We hold our team members to a high standard of conduct and expect leaders at every level of our organization to represent the Cavaliers with integrity, professionalism, and accountability. We will continue to closely monitor the facts and circumstances of this matter and await resolution of the legal process.”

The I-Team broke the news of the arrest of Altman for driving impaired, and later, obtained video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol of the arrest.

The Ohio Highway Patrol says Altman refused to take a breathalyzer test. Troopers ended up charging him with operating a vehicle impaired and a marked lanes violation.

His driving record shows only a traffic ticket in Brook Park years ago, and a traffic conviction a decade ago in Texas.