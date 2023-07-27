COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are about 15 months until Americans pick their next president in November 2024, with two elections this year and a primary election next year.

One race to watch, according to analysts ranking the race directly down-ballot, is for one of Ohio’s U.S. Senate seats.

Republican J.D. Vance defeated former congressman Tim Ryan last November in a Senate race for a seat vacated by Republican Rob Portman. Next year’s race, when Democrat Sherrod Brown is seeking another term, will hardly be a direct comparison, GOP consultant Terry Casey said.

“It’s literally comparing apples to giraffes,” Casey said.

Still, as Ohio sways to the right with each election, eyes all over the country will be on the state in 2024.

Who is in? Will anyone else declare?

Brown, 70, is a three-term incumbent whom Ohioans first elected to the Senate in 2006 from the lower chamber of Congress. Before his tenure in Washington, he was a state lawmaker.

So far, no Democrats have challenged Brown.

As far as Republican challengers go, state Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Cleveland), businessman Bernie Moreno and Secretary of State Frank LaRose are all vying to clinch the nomination in the May primary. Dolan and Moreno have been in the race since January and April, with LaRose joining earlier this month.

LaRose is a former state senator and served in the U.S. Army.

Outside of the public sector, Dolan is an attorney, and his family also owns the Cleveland Guardians. He came in third in the 2022 primary, behind Vance and former state treasurer Josh Mandel.

Vance-endorsed Moreno owned a chain of car dealerships in Cleveland but more recently has been at the helm of a cryptocurrency company.

Casey said some “minor people” may still declare — but for the GOP’s sake, he thinks three main candidates will offer a clearer primary process than in 2022.

“It was such a huge, cluttered, confused field,” he said.

Polling, financing

More than half of registered Republicans, or 57%, in a recent Suffolk University/USA Today poll said they were undecided.

But against incumbent Brown, LaRose performed slightly better than Dolan and Moreno. Brown and LaRose were locked in a 45% to 45% dead heat in the poll, while Brown inched ahead of Dolan 46% to 43% and led Moreno 48% to 41%. All fell within the poll’s margin of error.

As of June 30, Brown had $8.7 million on hand, Dolan had $3.9 million and Moreno $1.5 million, according to Federal Elections Commission filings. Dolan’s committee for Senate also owes $6.6 million in debt, according to the FEC.

Since LaRose got into the race just last week, his campaign finance data is not yet publicly available on the FEC website.