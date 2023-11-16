*Attached video: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2023

(WJW) – If you’re in need of some last-minute Thanksgiving supplies, we know exactly where you should and shouldn’t go on Thanksgiving Day.

Check out our compiled list of stores that have announced whether they will be open or closed on Thanksgiving Day 2023. We will add to this list as other stores make their announcements:

CLOSED

Aldi– Open Black Friday during regular business hours

Best Buy – Black Friday hours vary

Kohl’s – Kohl’s stores will open Friday, Nov. 24, at 5 a.m.

Michaels – Michaels stores will be open Friday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Target – Target will be open on Wednesday, Nov. 22 during regular hours. Target will also be open on Black Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m. at most locations.

Walmart – Walmart tweeted a video on October 29 with a caption saying, “Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones.”

OPEN

Meijer – Almost all Meijer stores are open on holidays from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Walgreens

Nov. 22 – 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Nov. 23 – Thanksgiving Day – 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Nov. 24 – Black Friday – 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Whole Foods – Find your store for holiday hours

Is an important store not included on the list? Please let us know by emailing tips@fox8.com.