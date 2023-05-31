(WKBN) – The Ohio Division of Wildlife is taking action to preserve the population of underwater wildlife.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources lists that 125 species in Ohio are endangered. Out of all the species that are endangered, mollusks (24) and fishes (22) have the most individual endangered species in Ohio.

The mission of ODNR is to increase the population of some endangered species like mussels. An endangered species is defined by ODNR as a native species or subspecies threatened with extirpation from the state. The danger may result from one or more causes, such as habitat loss, pollution, predation, interspecific competition, or disease.

ODNR Program Administrator John Navarro said the agency is working with the Columbus Zoo to give the mussels population a chance to grow. Navarro said some mussels are endangered because they struggle to find intermediary host fish to help them complete their life cycle.

“They’ll attach those to a host, usually a fish, and it doesn’t hurt the fish. You have to have the right host fish. If fish aren’t around, it isn’t good for the mussels,” Navarro said.

As a result, ODNR is working with the Columbus Zoo and The Ohio State University to expand an exhibit that is predicated on mussel research and propagation. They are hoping that they can help the mussels species bypass the mussel host fish process, and in turn, increase the population.

Credit: Ohio Division of Wildlife- Mussels

“In the laboratory, we can create thousands of mussels in the lab for putting them out in places where they used to be, so kind of we’re kind of giving them a jump start,” Navarro said.

Navarro said that fish, on the other hand, have seen their populations grow due to clean water efforts over the past number of decades. The burning of the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland up until the late 1960s hindered the growth of the fish population, but it also helped usher in the Clean Water Act. Wastewater treatment plants were also implemented.

“Now all of our waste is clean, sometimes cleaner than the water it’s going into. That really turned things around for aquatic life,” he said.

Navarro said the flow of clean water has caused certain fish species like the Blue breast darter to no longer be endangered. He said he hopes that eventually the Tippecanoe darter species will no longer be threatened. Navarro said these developments are because of water quality improvements.

Credit: Ohio Division of Wildlife- Blue breast darter

“It’s not anything we did; we didn’t put fish out there. We didn’t stock fish. Water quality was just better and fish expanded on their own,” Navarro said.

Navarro said one fish species that he would like to see lose its endangered status is the Native Brook Trout. The Native Brook Trout is in an isolated area in Northeast Ohio where there are small streams. When a lot of rain falls, it impacts this coldwater species, inhibiting its ability to grow.

Navarro said other agencies are working with ODNR to try to stabilize the population.

Navarro expressed his desire to keep soil on the landscape. Activities like agriculture can cause sedimentation, where soil blankets the bottom of the river. This impacts the species’ living conditions.

Navarro credited Ohio Governor Mike DeWine for starting an initiative to try to bring wetlands back to Ohio to improve water quality. Navarro described wetlands as nature’s kidneys and said that this is a natural way to filter water into streams.

Navarro encouraged the public to continue to protect our streams so that underwater wildlife populations can continue to grow.

“Let’s protect our streams. Our headwater streams are very important. The stuff in ephemeral streams, the streams that are intermittent are important. Everything flows downstream. If you destroy your headwater streams, you’re really damaging the whole system. So we’ve made a lot of gains,” he said.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife records data regarding hundreds of species in the state of Ohio. ODNR conducts expert reviews by looking at the population status of the species. If the population of a species looks dire, the agency will determine what to categorize it as.

The agency reports that nearly 400 species are listed in classification categories. There are six classification categories: Endangered, Threatened, Species of Concern, Special Interest, Extripated, and Extinct.

Bald eagles were endangered from 1978 until they were removed from the list in 2007.

Here is the complete list of Endangered Species in Ohio as of July 2022:

Credit: Ohio Division of Wildlife-endangered black bear

Courtesy of Ohio Division of Wildlife

Credit: Ohio Division of Wildlife- endangered massassagua snake

Credit: Ohio Division of Wildlife- endangered karnerblue butterfly

Credit: Ohio Division of Wildlife- endangered bird

Amphibians (5)

Blue-spotted salamander-Ambystoma laterale

Cave salamander-Eurycea lucifuga

Eastern hellbender-Cryptobranchus alleganiensis alleganiensis

Eastern spadefoot-Scaphiopus holbrookii

Green salamander-Aneides aeneus

Bees (1)

Rusty patched bumblebee *E- Bombus affinis

Beetles (3)

American burying beetle *E- Nicrophorus americanus

Ohio cave beetle- Pseudanophthalmus ohioensis

Water penny beetle- Dicranopselaphus variegatus

Birds (12)

American bittern- Botaurus lentiginosus

Black tern- Chlidonias niger

Cattle egret- Bubulcus ibis

Common tern- Sterna hirundo

King rail- Rallus elegans

Kirtland’s warbler *E- Setophaga kirtlandii

Lark sparrow – Chondestes grammacus

Loggerhead shrike- Lanius ludovicianus

Northern harrier- Circus hudsonius

Piping plover *E- Charadrius melodus

Snowy egret- Egretta thula

Upland sandpiper- Bartramia longicauda

Butterflies (8)

Caddisflies (3)

-Brachycentrus nigrosoma

– Chimarra socia

– Oecetis eddlestoni

Damselflies (3)

Lilypad forktail- Ischnura kellicotti

River jewelwing- Calopteryx aequabilis

Seepage dancer- Argia bipunctulata

Dragonflies (13)

American emerald- Cordulia shurtleffi

Blue corporal- Ladona deplanata

Brush-tipped emerald- Somatochlora walshii

Canada darner- Aeshna canadensis

Chalk-fronted corporal- Ladona julia

Elfin skimmer- Nannothemis bella

Frosted whiteface- Leucorrhinia frigida

Hine’s emerald *E- Somatochlora hineana

Mottled darner- Aeshna clepsydra

Plains clubtail- Gomphus externus

Racket-tailed emerald- Dorocordulia libera

Uhler’s sundragon- Helocordulia uhleri

Yellow-sided skimmer- Libellula flavida

Fishes (22)

Bigeye shiner- Notropis boops

Cisco (or Lake herring)- Coregonus artedi

Gilt darter- Percina evides

Goldeye- Hiodon alosoides

Iowa darter- Etheostoma exile

Lake sturgeon- Acipenser fulvescens

Longnose sucker- Catostomus catostomus

Mountain brook lamprey- Ichthyomyzon greeleyi

Northern brook lamprey- Ichthyomyzon fossor

Northern madtom- Noturus stigmosus

Ohio lamprey- Ichthyomyzon bdellium

Pirate perch- Aphredoderus sayanus

Popeye shiner- Notropis ariommus

Pugnose minnow- Opsopoeodus emiliae

Scioto madtom *E- Noturus trautmani

Shoal chub- Macrhybopsis hyostoma

Shortnose gar- Lepisosteus platostomus

Shovelnose sturgeon- Scaphirhynchus platorynchus

Spotted darter- Etheostoma maculatum

Spotted gar- Lepisosteus oculatus

Tonguetied minnow- Exoglossum laurae

Western banded killifish- Fundulus diaphanus menona

Isopods (2)

Fern cave isopod- Caecidotea filicispeluncae

Kindt’s cave isopod- Caecidotea insula

Mammals (6)

Allegheny woodrat- Neotoma magister

Black bear- Ursus americanus

Indiana myotis *E- Myotis sodalis

Little brown bat- Myotis lucifugus

Northern long-eared bat *T- Myotis septentrionalis

Tri-colored bat- Perimyotis subflavus

Mayflies (2)

-Rhithrogena pellucida

– Litobrancha recurvata

Midges (1)

– Rheopelopia acra

Mollusks (24)

Butterfly- Ellipsaria lineolata

Clubshell *E- Pleurobema clava

Eastern pondmussel- Ligumia nasuta

Ebonyshell- Reginaia ebenas

Elephantear- Elliptio crassidens crassidens

Fanshell *E- Cyprogenia stegaria

Little spectaclecase- Villosa lienosa

Long-solid- Fusconaia subrotunda

Monkeyface- Theliderma metanevra

Northern riffleshell *E- Epioblasma rangiana

Ohio pigtoe- Pleurobema cordatum

Pink mucket *E- Lampsilis abrupta

Pocketbook- Lampsilis ovata

Purple catspaw *E- Epioblasma obliquata

Purple lilliput- Toxolasma lividum

Pyramid pigtoe- Pleurobema rubrum

Rabbitsfoot *T- Theliderma cylindrica

Rayed bean *E- Villosa fabalis

Sheepnose *E- Plethobasus cyphyus

Snuffbox *E- Epioblasma triquetra

Wartyback- Cyclonaias nodulata

Washboard- Megalonaias nervosa

White catspaw *E- Epioblasma perobliqua

Yellow sandshell- Lampsilis tere



Moths (14)

Graceful underwin- Catocala gracilis

Hairy artesa moth- Sideridis artesta

Hebard’s noctuid moth- Erythroecia hebardi

Pointed sallow- Epiglaea apiata

Unexpected cycnia- Cycnia inopinatus

– Hypocoena enervata

– Lithophane semiusta

– Melanchra assimilis

– Papaipema beeriana

– Papaipema silphii

– Spartiniphaga inops

– Tricholita notata

– Ufeus plicatus

– Ufeus satyricus

Psuedoscorpians (1)

Buckskin cave pseudoscorpion- Apochthonius hobbsi

Reptiles (5)

Copperbelly watersnake *T- Nerodia erythrogaster neglecta

Massasauga *T- Sistrurus catenatus

Plains gartersnake- Thamnophis radix

Smooth greensnake- Opheodrys vernalis

Timber rattlesnake- Crotalus horridus