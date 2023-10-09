(WJW) – Shania Twain says she has crossed a dream off her bucket list.
The county music star posted a picture on Instagram with the rock band Foo Fighters.
The post comes as PEOPLE reported she co-headlined the Austin City Limits Music Festival with the band over the weekend and made a surprise appearance on stage with Foo Fighters to perform “Best of You.”
In the picture with the band, Shania Twain sports a relaxed look with ripped jeans and a white t-shirt, as well as the eye-catching red hair worn during her Oct. 7 performance.
In the post, Shania Twain called the band “so generous and ridiculously cool.”
She went on to say, “Totally worth the adrenaline fuelled run from my stage to yours Dave Grohl – you are a true friend and talent ❤️”
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is a native of Northeast Ohio and was born in Warren.