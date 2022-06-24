(WJW) – The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court’s landmark abortion cases. Friday’s outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, including Ohio.

Now, individual states will be able to pass laws on whether abortions should be allowed and, if so, under what circumstances.

A bill known as a “trigger ban” was introduced in the Ohio Senate in March of 2021. The Human Life Protection Act, which has yet to be passed by the statehouse and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, would immediately prohibit abortion in Ohio.

The act would allow for exceptions in cases where the mother’s life is in danger, but would not allow abortions in cases of rape or incest.

Anyone who causes or induces an abortion could be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony, according to the bill as written.

An AP-NORC poll in December found that Democrats increasingly see protecting abortion rights as a high priority for the government.

Other polling shows relatively few Americans want to see Roe overturned. In 2020, AP VoteCast found that 69% of voters in the presidential election said the Supreme Court should leave the Roe v. Wade decision as is; just 29% said the court should overturn the decision. In general, AP-NORC polling finds a majority of the public favors abortion being legal in most or all cases.

Still, when asked about abortion policy generally, Americans have nuanced attitudes on the issue, and many don’t think that abortion should be possible after the first trimester or that women should be able to obtain a legal abortion for any reason.