EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A reported sighting of a person “carrying an assault rifle and a bomb” caused a precautionary lockdown of Shaw High School and Prospect Academy on Wednesday, according to East Cleveland City Schools.

But it now appears the report was unfounded.

Local authorities alerted the district to the sighting Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement. East Cleveland police and district security officials reviewed surveillance footage from local business but didn’t find a person matching the description.

Police and security officers also swept Shaw High School “as a precautionary measure.”

“The East Cleveland City School District works closely with local authorities to maintain the safety and security of all students, staff, and community members. Situations like these are treated as real situations until a complete investigation can be completed,” reads the statement.