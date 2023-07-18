(WJW) – There was a mini Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion over the weekend!

Shannen Doherty, 52, posted photos on Instagram Sunday of the celebration of Brian Austin Green’s 50th birthday.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 costars are seen hanging out by the pool, alongside their costar Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders in the teen drama.

“Happy birthday B,” Doherty wrote in the Instagram caption. “I love you @brianaustingreen.”

Doherty and Green starred alongside each other from 1990 up until 1994 when Doherty left the show. Green stayed on the series through 2000.

Doherty has been public about her ongoing battle with breast cancer. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. In 2017, she announced that she was in remission, but in 2020 she announced that her cancer had returned at stage four. In June, Doherty revealed that her cancer had spread to her brain.

Beverly Hills, 90210 aired on Fox from October 1990 to May 2020. It is now streaming now on Hulu and Paramount+.