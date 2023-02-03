Two AK-47-style rifles and a 9mm handgun found in home where 14-year-old boy arrested for robbery (Credit: Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 14-year-old boy is charged in connection with a stolen cell phone during an arranged meeting from Facebook Marketplace. Two AK-47-style rifles were also reportedly found during his arrest.

The alleged robbery happened just before noon near the 1200 block of Kenmore Boulevard in Akron, according to a release from Akron police.

The victim reports he arranged to meet up with the would-be buyer. When he arrived, the suspect allegedly pulled a handgun, took the victim’s cell phone and fled the scene on foot, the release says.

After an investigation, officers say they identified the boy as a person of interest and were led to a home in the 2200 block of 22nd Street S. W. where they detained him.

During a search, police say they reportedly recovered the victim’s cell phone, two AK-47-style rifles and a 9mm handgun inside the residence.

Police continue to investigate the incident.