CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Lottery is speaking out following reported instances of college athletes being harassed online by sore-losing sports bettors.

Wednesday, during it’s first meeting of the year, the Casino Control Commission warned repercussions were a possibility.

The state lottery has now made clear these bettors are in the wrong and that the behavior is “prohibited” in college and professional sports.

“Any sports bettor caught harassing an athlete after a losing bet will be placed on the involuntary exclusion list and prohibited from placing any future bets,” the Ohio Lottery said in a statement Thursday.

Places and apps that allow sports betting are reminded they should not accept bets from anyone on this list.

Sports betting became legal in Ohio at the stroke of midnight Jan. 1. Prior to the legalization all Ohio’s public colleges and universities came out as against the move for collegiate level athletics.