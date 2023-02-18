EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) — Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw was seen in East Palestine on Saturday following the train derailment on Feb. 3, according to a report from FOX News.

“I’m here to support the community,” he told a reporter before driving away in an SUV, saying he was on his way to meet with community members.

Earlier this week, hundreds of people showed up at a public meeting to voice concerns and get answers from not only state and local leaders but also railroad operator Norfolk Southern. But representatives of the railroad, including Shaw, were absent, saying they were worried about physical threats.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was upset by the no-show and said that Shaw needs to go to East Palestine and answer questions.

Shaw shared a letter on Twitter saying he will not walk away from East Palestine that he hears the frustrated voices of its residents.

“But our work is far from over,” the letter marked Feb. 16 said. “As we continue site clean-up, NTSB moves forward with its investigation, and necessary environmental testing is carried out, I promise to keep you updated every step of the way.”

At least five lawsuits have been filed against the railroad in the two weeks that have now passed since the freight train carrying a variety of hazardous chemicals derailed.

Early next week, the state plans to open a medical clinic in the village to evaluate those who are worried and evaluate their symptoms, DeWine said.

Trump announced on Saturday he plans to visit the area on Wednesday for residents in need of help.